USCA Head Baseball Coach, others ask to call off rally scheduled Friday

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The University of South Carolina Aiken’s head baseball coach at the center of a social media post wants a rally in his honor canceled.

“It has been asked by Kenny and other community members to cancel this Friday’s rally in his honor,” Representative Melissa Lackey Oremus said in a Facebook post. Speaking on the behalf of Coach Kenny Thomas, she added, “Coach does not want any more division for the school or our community.”

The rally was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, September 25 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

The event was billed as a “family-friendly day to honor Coach T”. Participants were asked to bring a sign, a chair, and “your amazing coach T stories.”

The controversy involves a post Coach Thomas added a comment about Clemson University football helmets. The protective gear showed a “Black Lives Matter” logo on the back of it.“It is 100% shameful, I promise you will never see anything like this on my field. I support the Blue and not ashamed to say it!,” Thomas said on social media.

He later issued an apology.

Later, in a letter addressed to a number of members of the University’s administration, the USC Aiken Chapter of the NAACP and the Black Student Union demanded the school to take action.

The University said that it had no further comments to make.

In a now-deleted post on USCA Student Life Facebook group page, a student posted “Although I didn’t act alone, I believe it is in the best interest of the student body to cancel this event.” It went on to say “I am committed to sitting down and having these tough, but much needed talks about controversial issues facing out university, community, and country as a whole.”

