USC Aiken to begin issuing student refunds

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The University of South Carolina Aiken will begin issuing prorated refunds to students.

The prorated refunds will include meal plan and on-campus housing fees for services not received on or after March 16, the first day of the extended Spring Break.

Tuition, academic fees and student support fees are not refundable, per CHE guidance due to continuity of academic programs.

While the university will begin processing refunds immediately, it may take some time to process all the refunds.