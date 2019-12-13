USC Aiken Makes A Difference With A Local Family

AIKEN, S.C. – For the seventh consecutive year, the University of South Carolina Aiken softball team hit a homerun with a local family.

This year, the Pacers worked in conjunction with the Salvation Army to adopt a family for the holiday season.

“It’s not every day you get to make a child’s dream come true,” head coach Jerry Snyder said. “Even though the experience is something the families never forget, it’s also a great way for my team to come together.”

With the student-athletes gaining a lot from the community in the past, the team decided to give back the previous six years.

On Dec. 6, the student-athletes volunteered a few more hours of their time to wrap all the presents that were bought thanks to fundraisers the squad had throughout the semester.

“It means so much to all of us to be able to give a family a tremendous Christmas,” senior Courtney Strauss said. “Thinking about the family waking up to what could potentially be the best Christmas of their life is just awesome to think about.

“You never know what they could be going through at the time. It’s a great feeling knowing you’re lifting some of that burden, even if it’s only for a day. We always look forward to doing this every year and we are so grateful for the opportunity.”

In addition to toys, the squad made sure to get several additional items for the children and household.

The team gathered and wrapped all the presents for the family – and the team was grateful, knowing they made a difference this year.

Courtesy of USC Aiken Athletics