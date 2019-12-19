University of South Carolina to sell beer, wine at games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – University of South Carolina fans will soon join a handful of other SEC schools in allowing alcohol sales at home athletic events.

News outlets report the policy was approved by the board of trustees on Tuesday.

Athletic director Ray Tanner said sales will begin at the women’s basketball game on Jan. 2, followed by the men’s game on Jan. 7.

The rollout will continue into baseball and football seasons.

Tanner said he hopes the change could bring in “seven figure” earnings, but cautioned it’s hard to predict if that will happen.

SEC leaders voted in May to allow league members the option of selling beer and wine during sporting events.