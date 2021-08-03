University of South Carolina NOT requiring face masks after opinion issued by Attorney General

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The University of South Carolina has reversed course on the requirement of face masks for the upcoming semester.

This comes after a legal opinion on the matter issued by state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The legal opinion to the university says, the South Carolina delegation intended to prohibit public universities from mandating masks.

“Yesterday, the University of South Carolina received a legal opinion from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson stating that the General Assembly intended to prohibit public universities from requiring the wearing of masks in their buildings. In light of this opinion, the university will not require anyone to wear face coverings in our buildings, except when in university health care facilities and when utilizing campus public transportation, effective August 3.”

Interim University President Harris Pastides continues to “highly encourage” all students and staff to wear masks while on campus but they are only required in school health centers and public transportation.

