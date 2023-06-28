ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – An infrastructure project in South Carolina has received a major financial award.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Wednesday that the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $22,755,600 from the RAISE discretionary grant program.

COURTESY OF U.S. SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION’S OFFICE



This is a part of the Investing in America Agenda announced by the Biden-Harris administration to fund more than $2.2 billion for projects in all 50 states, D.C., and two territories.

According to officials, the RAISE grant program, expanded under the president’s infrastructure law, supports communities of all sizes, with half of the FY2023 funding going to rural areas and the other half to urban areas.

Officials also state that the Investing In America agenda includes growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out: rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, driving over $470 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, and creating good-paying jobs and building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s page, the $22 million investment in Orangeburg will help construct a new pedestrian bridge, transit hub, and electric charging stations, which will help improve pedestrian safety, increase access to public transit, and better connect neighborhoods and university campuses to downtown.

