Union County, SC (WJBF)- One person was killed, and another was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a car.

According to Trooper Nick Pye of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred Sunday morning at 7:10 am on Williford Road near SC 215.

Pye states the driver of a 2010 Toyota Sedan struck two pedestrians while traveling west as they were both traveling east on Williford Road.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not hurt.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.