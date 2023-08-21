Three people have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking in Spartanburg County.

SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WJBF) – Brian Leroy Watson, a/k/a “Lil B,” a/k/a “B,” 51, of Blythewood, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Distribution of Heroin.

Ryan Darian Grover, 29, of Barnwell, was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Human Trafficking Conspiracy.

Evidence presented to the court showed that between 2016 and 2020, Watson trafficked at least 9 victims – 8 adults and 1 minor – into the commercial sex trade.

Watson also distributed heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

He operated out of Blythewood, South Carolina.

Watson targeted victims with particular vulnerabilities, including heroin and methamphetamine addictions and physical and mental impairments. One victim was homeless, and other victims were teenagers while Watson was in his 40s.

On one jail call recited in court, Watson said, “They do what I tell them, that’s why I like drug addicts, I love them, I love them, I love them.” Watson has more than 50 prior convictions.

Grover lived with Watson for a portion of time between 2016 and 2020 and assisted Watson by driving victims to commercial sex acts, by negotiating with customers, and by distributing drugs.

Watson was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision, plus $45,000 in restitution to be paid to 9 victims.

Grover was sentenced to 41 months in prison, to be followed by lifetime supervision by the court.

Watson and Grover also must register as sex offenders upon release from prison.