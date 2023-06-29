CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people are facing charges after being accused of conducting prostitution operations out of massage parlors in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) opened an investigation into Orange Massage Spa on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and Golden Massage Spa on Savannah Highway after receiving information from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) regarding potential prostitution activity.

The investigation revealed that illicit services were being offered and sold at these businesses, according to authorities.

The owner of both businesses, 56-year-old Wen Xu of West Ashley, was arrested on June 15 and charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel.

CPD then received another anonymous tip regarding prostitution activity at the Lucky Spa on Savannah Highway and found that illicit services were also being offered and sold at that business.

The owner of Lucky Spa, 41-year-old Taihua Xianyu of West Ashley, was arrested on June 26 and charged with one count of prostitution for operating a brothel.

“An investigative commitment such as this is a powerful example of how capable our detectives are at completing complicated investigations,” CPD Captain Andre Jenkins said. “It is also an example of how valuable Crime Stoppers tips and law enforcement partnerships are to stopping nefarious activity in our community.

Both owners were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Charleston County Aviation Authority, SLED, the Charleston Fire Marshal Division, and the Summerville Police Department assisted in the investigation into Orange Spa and Golden Spa. HSI, SLED, and CFMD also assisted in the Lucky Spa investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at (843)720-2422.

This story is breaking and may be updated.