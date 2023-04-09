JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two people are dead after a fatal collision occurred on US Highway 17 at approximately 10:52 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling South on US Hwy 17 and a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north. The driver of the Mercury traveled left of center and struck the Nissan head on.

The drivers of both vehicles are deceased. There were no other vehicles or passengers involved.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.