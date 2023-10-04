LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Lexington County Deputies are working to identify suspects in a late-night shooting that happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Winter Way.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page, two minors were shot and their injuries are, according to their respective medical teams, not life-threatening.

Based on information detectives have gathered, someone fired multiple shots from a white compact sedan with tinted windows and drove away.

Witnesses said the vehicle circled the neighborhood before the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can share tips anonymously by using the Midlands Crimestoppers app.