LEXINGTON/AIKEN COUNTIES, S.C. (WJBF) – Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase that spanned 2 counties.

That’s according to Lexington County Police.

The chase started in downtown Aiken just before 11 last night.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes and led police down I-20 eastbound, ending at mile marker 44.

No injuries were reported.