SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — Check those tickets! Two $150,000 lottery tickets were sold Monday night in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, The winning tickets were purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and at the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach.

The Powerball numbers were 4 – 14 – 33 – 39 – 61 with a Powerball: 3.

Because the winners added PowerPlay® for an additional $1, the $50,000 prizes increased to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was drawn.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.