AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Social media is flooded with discussions about the COVID-19 vaccine... and misinformation about the shot is everywhere. We went to Facebook and asked for your thoughts on the vaccine and took some of those concerns to local doctors.

Many who engaged with us on social media commented saying not enough time went into developing the technology for this vaccine. But medical experts say mRNA vaccine research has actually been ongoing for some time.