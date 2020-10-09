TONIGHT: Graham, Harrison set for U.S. Senate Forum in SC

Photos of Sen. Lindsey Graham (Courtesy of AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) and Jaime Harrison (Courtesy of AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Nexstar Media Group and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce will partner for a statewide South Carolina U.S. Senate Forum.

Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) and his opponent Jaime Harrison (D) will each take part in individual interviews on Friday, October 9, where they will be asked a series of questions from the forum moderator and panelists.

The forum will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in our studios, and 7 News Anchor Amy Wood will be the moderator.

Panelists for the forum are 7 News Anchor Gordon Dill and WCBD News 2 Carolyn Murray.

The forum will air live across the state on WSPA, WCBD in Charleston, WBTW in Myrtle Beach, WLTX in Columbia, WSAV, which covers Hilton Head and Beaufort areas, and WJBF in Aiken.

The forum will also be streamed live on all digital platforms.