BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night.

According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck.

The three vehicles were traveling East on South Carolina Highway 300 when the Ford trucks tried to pass the Chevy Equinox. As the F250 was attempting to pass, it struck the back of the Equinox. The F150 attempted to pass both vehicles, struck the F250, traveled off the roadway right and overturned.