These are the best counties to retire to in South Carolina

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in South Carolina using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Colleton County

– Population: 37,585

– Median home value: $90,400 (75% own)

– Median rent: $749 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $36,324

– Top places to live: Walterboro (C), Jacksonboro (B+), Edisto Beach (B+)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bamberg County

– Population: 14,376

– Median home value: $75,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $794 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $31,422

– Top places to live: Bamberg (B-), Denmark (C), Ehrhardt (B-)

Canva

#23. Spartanburg County

– Population: 307,617

– Median home value: $141,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $794 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $52,332

– Top places to live: Reidville (A), Boiling Springs (A), Duncan (A)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kershaw County

– Population: 65,112

– Median home value: $131,100 (82% own)

– Median rent: $775 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $51,479

– Top places to live: Camden (A-), Lugoff (B+), Elgin (B)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Edgefield County

– Population: 26,927

– Median home value: $129,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $637 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $49,127

– Top places to live: Edgefield (B-), Murphys Estates (B-), Trenton (B+)

Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. York County

– Population: 265,872

– Median home value: $201,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $980 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $65,361

– Top places to live: Tega Cay (A+), Riverview (A+), Fort Mill (A+)

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Darlington County

– Population: 67,027

– Median home value: $92,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $675 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $38,448

– Top places to live: North Hartsville (B+), Hartsville (B+), Darlington (C+)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Saluda County

– Population: 20,303

– Median home value: $108,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $661 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $45,714

– Top places to live: Saluda (C+), Monetta (B-), Ridge Spring (C+)

Canva

#17. Richland County

– Population: 411,357

– Median home value: $163,100 (60% own)

– Median rent: $972 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $54,767

– Top places to live: Forest Acres (A+), Irmo (A+), Blythewood (A)

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pickens County

– Population: 124,029

– Median home value: $147,700 (67% own)

– Median rent: $768 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $49,573

– Top places to live: Clemson (A+), Central (A-), Easley (A-)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greenwood County

– Population: 70,411

– Median home value: $122,800 (64% own)

– Median rent: $733 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $42,336

– Top places to live: Greenwood (B), Ninety Six (B+), Cokesbury (B)

Canva

#14. Charleston County

– Population: 401,165

– Median home value: $315,600 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,190 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $64,022

– Top places to live: Mount Pleasant (A+), Sullivan’s Island (A), Isle of Palms (A)

Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lexington County

– Population: 290,278

– Median home value: $157,000 (74% own)

– Median rent: $917 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $61,173

– Top places to live: Lexington (A+), Seven Oaks (A), Cayce (A)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Newberry County

– Population: 38,194

– Median home value: $116,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $765 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $44,226

– Top places to live: Newberry (B), Little Mountain (B), Silverstreet (B-)

Canva

#10. Greenville County

– Population: 507,003

– Median home value: $183,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $918 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $60,351

– Top places to live: Five Forks (A+), Wade Hampton (A), Greenville (A)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Calhoun County

– Population: 14,663

– Median home value: $107,200 (80% own)

– Median rent: $666 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $46,339

– Top places to live: Cameron (B-)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Anderson County

– Population: 198,064

– Median home value: $145,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $778 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $50,865

– Top places to live: Powdersville (A), Northlake (A), Pendleton (A-)

Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Aiken County

– Population: 168,301

– Median home value: $147,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $819 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $51,399

– Top places to live: North Augusta (A), Aiken (A-), Belvedere (B+)

Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#6. McCormick County

– Population: 9,531

– Median home value: $116,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $720 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $43,633

– Top places to live: McCormick (C+), Modoc (C+), Parksville (C)

Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lancaster County

– Population: 92,308

– Median home value: $199,800 (80% own)

– Median rent: $776 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $58,849

– Top places to live: Elgin (B-), Irwin (C+), Springdale (C+)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Oconee County

– Population: 77,528

– Median home value: $159,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $762 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $49,134

– Top places to live: Seneca (B+), Utica (B), Walhalla (B)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Horry County

– Population: 332,172

– Median home value: $181,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $959 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $50,704

– Top places to live: Socastee (A-), Forestbrook (A-), Surfside Beach (A-)

Canva

#2. Georgetown County

– Population: 61,952

– Median home value: $188,800 (79% own)

– Median rent: $901 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $48,456

– Top places to live: Murrells Inlet (A-), Andrews (C+), Georgetown (C)

Canva

#1. Beaufort County

– Population: 186,095

– Median home value: $298,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,202 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $68,377

– Top places to live: Hilton Head Island (A), Bluffton (A-), Shell Point (B+)