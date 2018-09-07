South Carolina News

The state of S.Carolina makes it easier for job seekers to find employment

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) - The state of South Carolina is making it easier to for job seekers to find employment with the state.

Several agencies have rolled out a new website to help make the recruiting and hiring process easier. 

The website, https://careers.sc.gov/ is a one-stop shop for you to find everything you need about potential employment.

You can apply for individual jobs right on the website and learn more about South Carolina if you are moving from out-of-state.
 

