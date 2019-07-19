Teen girl had knife when shot by Greenville Co. deputy, report says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An incident report said a 16-year-old girl shot by an officer in South Carolina was armed with a knife and had threatened suicide.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office report said the girl’s mother called 911 on July 11 after her daughter grabbed a knife in their Greenville home on Page Drive when she took away her ukulele and keyboard as punishment over a home-schooling issue.

Police said the mother told investigators the teen threatened herself, but not her mother.

When deputies arrived on scene, they tried several to get the teen to put down the knife. Deputies attempted to TASER the teen after she would not put down the knife, according the report.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy shot the teen in the stomach after she ran towards the deputies with the knife.

EMS responded to the scene and transported her to the Prisma Health system for treatment.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the office of Professional Standards will continue to investigate the incident.