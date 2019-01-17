South Carolina News

Tablets For South Carolina Prisoners

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 02:55 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 02:55 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina officials hope they can combat the dangers of illegal cellphones behind bars by giving inmates a different technological device.

The Corrections Director said he's unveiling a tablet computer program.  

The devices will let inmates make calls home at a cheaper rate than pre-existing traditional calling programs.
  
He also says inmates won't be able to use the tablets to communicate with each other.
 

The devices will have pre-loaded educational materials, as well as access to pre-approved streaming movie and music services via a secure Wi-Fi network.

The program will pilot at several prisons before issuing the tablets systemwide.
 
The tablets are funded via subscription plans purchased by inmates.

