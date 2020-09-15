Suspect in Allen University shooting identified after previously giving false ID, information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect involved in an officer involved shooting at Allen University in Columbia has been identified as a Bamberg County man.

Investigators say 25-year-old Craishun Le Troy Nickens of Denmark originally gave law enforcement false identification and information during his arrest on Friday, September 11.

His true identity was found by SLED investigators through fingerprint analysis in the National Crime Information Center database.

Nickens is charged with Felon in Possession of a firearm, Pointing and Presenting firearms at a person, Carrying or displaying firearms in public building or adjacent areas, and Giving false information to law enforcement.

He also had other outstanding warrants for his arrest prior to Friday’s incident.

Nickens is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

SLED’s investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

