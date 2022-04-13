SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing arson charges after he reportedly set fire to the house of a South Carolina Department of Corrections officer.

Summerville PD officers responded to Medford Drive on Jan. 19 in reference to the victim’s report that his garage door had been burned.

The victim, Fransisco Collazo, works at Lieber Correctional Facility as a Contraband officer. He reported to police that he smelled gasoline outside of his house early that morning and discovered that the sidewalk, driveway, garage door, and vinyl siding of his house had been burned.

According to an incident report, home surveillance video showed a man pouring gasoline around the entire property and the front lawn around 1:45 a.m. before setting it on fire and fleeing the scene.

Collazo told police he believes the incident was retaliation for contraband seizures that have occurred at the jail and the hit could have been put out by currently incarcerated gang members.

Collazo and his children were inside the residence at the time of the incident.

Joshua Jordan, 29, was arrested on March 10 and charged with second-degree arson.

Jordan was previously arrested after authorities said he crashed a drone filled drugs, hacksaw blades and lighters into the yard at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville earlier this year.