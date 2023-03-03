ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an overnight shooting that left a South Carolina State University student injured.

University officials said a male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital following a shooting that happened at Hugine Suites around 12:30 a.m.

University Campus Police, SLED, the Orangeburg Police Department, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department, and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the reported shooting.

The campus community was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect, according to Allie Harris-Beeks, Communications Specialist for SC State.

“By approximately 1:25 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community,” Harris-Beeks added.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.