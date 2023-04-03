COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Sandy Smith, the mother of Stephen Smith, is offering a reward for information leading to the death of her son.

Bland Richter Law Firm, the representative for Sandy Smith, announced she is allocating $35,000 from the money raised through GoFundMe as a reward for information leading the arrest of any responsible party in the death of Stephen Smith.

The law firm urges anyone with information about the events leading up to Stephen Smith’s death to come forward and contact SLED.

“We understand that providing information about a crime can be difficult, and we want to support the community however we can to bring closure for the Smith family,” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Stephen Smith’s death.

“We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and provide the critical details needed to solve this case,” said Ronnie Richter.

Anyone with information about Stephen Smith’s death is urged to contact SLED at 803-737-9000 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.