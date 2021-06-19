Stabbing in Warrenville, SC

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Capt. Eric Abdullah reports Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 4pm June 19th 2021 to a home on Legion Road near Augusta Road in Warrenville, SC.

A man was stabbed with a knife there at least once and taken to the hospital. His name is still unknow this time but his conditions is stable.

The name of the person who stabbed him is unknown at this time.

