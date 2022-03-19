AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) are hosting a “Meet Your Lucky Charm” adoption event on Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Organizers say the shelter is at full capacity. During this special event, you will be able to adopt a dog for $35 or a cat/kitten for $10. All adoptions include a free goodie bag.

Amy

Hawkeye

Sully, a 70 lb. lab mix

Breena, a staff favorite

Ridge

Champ, sweet but shy. At shelter because his owner passed away

The shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Adoption hours are 11:00 to 5:00 Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11:00 to 7:00 on Tuesday and Thursday; and 11:00 to 4:30 on Saturday.

For more information about this Saturday’s event, please call 803.514.4313 or go to the FOTAS website, fotasaiken.org.