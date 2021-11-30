SRS vaccination lawsuit to move forward in Federal Court

(WJBF) – A Federal Judge has agreed to allow lawyers of nuclear workers at SRS to amend their lawsuit against one of the site’s main contractors.

Tuesday, at the Federal Courthouse in Columbia, S.C., attorneys for both Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and employees and former employees met before Hon. Judge J. Michelle Childs after a contingent of workers sued SRNS for its handling of the Federal vaccine mandate.

Originally, 76 current and former workers at the site comprised the suit. Now, there are more than 90 complainants listed in the lawsuit.

Lawyers for SRNS asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. That motion was taken under advisement, but the motion has not been granted.

