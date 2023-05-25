AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, raised $12,137 for local United Way agency, Children’s Place, Inc., during Celebrity Waiter Night.

Eleven managers and employees of SRMC served as “celebrity waiters” at The Feed Sack in Aiken during the annual fundraising event, which was held on May 15.

The donations raised will support the Children’s Place, whose mission is to protect, heal, and strengthen children and families who have been impacted by trauma or other adverse experiences.

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson says “This event is important to the community because it addresses a real need. “It was great to see the SRMC staff serving the community face-to-face again, and It’s obvious that our employees are willing to give their time, talent, and treasure to our community. I’m proud they demonstrate a servant’s heart.”

SRMC comprises parent company BWX Technologies, Inc. with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team brings the capabilities necessary to accelerate cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site through safe nuclear operations, optimized and integrated mission execution, and strong corporate governance.