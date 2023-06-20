AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two leaders from Savannah River Mission Completion addressed a forum to help companies learn more about subcontracting opportunities available with the company at the Savannah River Site.

SRMC is the SRS liquid waste contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy.

SRMC Chief Administrative Officer Mark Barth and Small Business Program Manager Ashley Hannah presented to the Energy, Technology & Environmental Business Association’s Federal Business Opportunities Forum in North Augusta, S.C. They provided insights to businesses seeking to support SRS missions.

The forum provided participants the chance to learn about opportunities, projects, and programs, along with opportunities to network with federal contractors.

Barth explained to attendees that there are many ways their businesses could become involved in SRMC’s mission.

“It’s important that we provide this type of outreach to help potential subcontractors understand the numerous opportunities that exist inside our overall mission,” Barth said. “We need subcontractors in many roles to ensure we can safely complete our mission.”

Hannah says, small businesses are an important asset to SRMC.

In Fiscal Year 2022, SRMC awarded 84 percent of its subcontracts to small businesses, and 44 percent to businesses in the surrounding communities.