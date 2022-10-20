COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — State emergency management officials said South Carolina is one of the most seismically active states on the eastern seaboard. So you should be prepared for a major earthquake just in case.

Thousands of South Carolinians registered to take part in the Great Shakeout drill Thursday morning.

When the clock struck 10:20 a.m., dozens of people at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center did three things: drop, cover and hold on.

“We want everyone to know what to do when the ground starts shaking violently,” said Derrec Becker, Chief of Public Information & External Affairs for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Taking these steps indoors protects you from any objects above you that may fall.

Officials said during a major earthquake you have seconds to react.

Earthquakes have been in the public spotlight in South Carolina due to a swarm reported in Kershaw County. Since last December, there have been dozens of low magnitude earthquakes reported. Officials said they have not caused any serious damage or injuries.

This week, emergency management officials released a new earthquake preparedness resource.

South Carolina has experienced a devastating earthquake before – in 1886.

Officials said the August 31, 1886 earthquake which struck in the Summerville/Charleston area is the largest event to have occurred in the southeastern U.S. and the most destructive, killing 60 people.

Becker said there’s no way to predict when an earthquake could happen, so South Carolinians should be ready just in case.