CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program.

Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“Heating and cooling can represent as much as 50% of our customers’ annual energy costs, and high temperatures can have a significant impact on summer bills,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy South Carolina. “With August designated as LIHEAP Action Month, we want to assure our customers who may be struggling financially that we are here to help connect them with LIHEAP assistance, as well as a number of additional payment plans and options.”

LIHEAP allows qualifying customers access to bill payment and energy assistance in addition to weatherization and energy-related home repairs, the utility said in a release.

Dominion Energy customers can apply by contacting their local community action agencies. A full list of those agencies can be found here.

Customers can also try applying for EnergyShare; a program funded by Dominion Energy that provides payment plans and assistance.