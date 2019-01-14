South Carolina transportation officials plan pothole blitz
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is sending its crews on a pothole blitz to repair roads across the state.
Officials say a rainy fall and early winter has caused a rash of potholes.
Transportation officials say the public can help crews by reporting potholes on the department's website or by calling its pothole hotline at 855-467-2368.
State officials say crews will work extra hours to try to get as many potholes filled as possible.
People can also submit maintenance requests online for roads maintained by the SCDOT.
