GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Board of Education on Tuesday suspended a former Georgetown County School District (GCSD) teacher’s education certificate after he reportedly allowed students to race all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on school property.

According to the state board, Harris Smith was an auto-technology teacher at Georgetown High School in May 2021 when the incident took place.

Smith was placed on administrative leave on May 19, 2021, after allegations arose that he allowed students to race ATVs in the school’s horseshoe parking lot, according to the board.

“When questioned, Mr. Smith admitted he allowed the students to race and participated himself,” the suspension order reads. “He stated the racing was a reward for the students working on his personal ATVs.”

Officials said Smith was reprimanded by the district for “lack of judgment and failing to properly supervise students in his class” prior to the incident.

The board voted to suspend Smith’s license for a period of one year beginning on June 13, 2023, and ending on June 12, 2024.