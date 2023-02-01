SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Starting February 1st, the S.C. State Fair is accepting applications for their 26th annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program.

High school students in South Carolina are eligible to apply now through March 15th and can apply at scstatefair.org/scholarships.

This year, scholarships in the amount of $6,000 will be awarded to 50 high school seniors across South Carolina and will be paid out at $1,500 per year over four years.

Students pursuing two-year degrees will receive $1,500 per year over two years.

The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application.

Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

Prospective scholars and/or parents can learn more at scstatefair.org/scholarships or by contacting Betsy Cooper at betsyc@scstatefair.org or 803-799-3387, ext. 110.

Scholarship applications must be completed online by March 15, 2023.

Scholarship award recipients will be notified in mid-May of their award status.

This year’s S.C. State Fair will take place October 11-22, 2023.