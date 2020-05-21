South Carolina soldier dies overseas from non-combat incident

Pictured: 1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman, a National Guard soldier from South Carolina who died in Afghanistan. An Army spokeswoman says he is a 2LT in the photo, but was a 1LT at the time of his passing.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating the death of South Carolina soldier who was serving in Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

1st Lt. Trevarius Bowman, 25, of Spartanburg, died on Tuesday in Bagram Air Force Base from a non-combat-related incident, the Department of Defense (DoD) said Thursday.

“This is never an outcome we as soldiers, leaders, and family members wish to experience,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina.

Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.

“Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his family as they work through this difficult time,” McCarty stated.

Bowman’s current awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

According to Army spokeswoman Capt. Jessica Donnelly, details on the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death are not being released at this time, as the incident remains under investigation.

