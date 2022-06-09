BEECH ISLAND S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina School of Welding in Beech Island is a school like no other.

“We teach hands on welding, practical welding, to whoever wants to come and learn the trade. They can be at any level from start to finish. We can teach you from square one or we can hone your skills and teach you new processes for whatever you want to learn to do,” said Welding Instructor, Alan Craig.

“We teach all the processes. (GTAW) which everyone knows is Tig, (SMAW) which is recognized as Stick and (GMAW), which is recognized as Mig,” said Vice President of Welding Anthony Culbreth.

The schools been around for two years. It caters to students who are looking to break into the welding industry.

“We try to fill a niche in education that has been empty for a while. You have technical schools who offer a small portion of the welding that is required for our industry and in this area you have a multitude of paper mills processed plants, chemical plants and all of those require welding of a finer skill set then what you can learn at a technical school. Here we cover that, and we cover it to an excellent degree,” said Culbreth.

The school sees a variety of students, from high school graduates to those looking for a new career, and so far those who have enrolled seem to love it.

“We’ve had a great reception from the community, students are enjoying it, we’ve probably had over a hundred students since we started, great success rate for all of our students, we’ve gotten lot of support from neighboring business and from other patrons coming by,” said Culbreth.

So if you’re a person who’s looking for a career in welding or just looking to try something new, the South Carolina School of Welding may just be the place you’ve been looking for.

“It’s hard to sell anything to anyone as far as a career goes. The one thing I can say is, if you enjoy doing something and you put your hard effort in to it, you’ll always reap the benefits and enjoy it,” said Culbreth.