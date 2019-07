AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some rural South Carolina school districts may merge in an effort to save money.

At least six districts are eligible to take advantage of millions of dollars in state funds. This includes Bamberg and Barnwell since the school districts have less than 1,500 students.

Blackville and Williston have already agreed to go ahead with a merger.

August 1 is the deadline to submit preliminary consolidation plans.

