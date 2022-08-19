MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A hair salon held a surprise birthday party on Tuesday for a client who turned 102.

Hair and Nails To Go decorated the salon with balloons, posters and signs to celebrate Evelyn Clare’s birthday.

Clare has been a client for eight years.

“I really didn’t know, they really caught me by surprise,” Clare said.

A salon employee described Clare as an amazing woman. Clare’s daughter said that her mother is in good health, has great memory and always gets her hair and nails done.

“Feels good that I’m still alive,” Clare said.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1920, the same day the 19th Amendment was established. Clare worked until she was 86 years old. She has a secret to longevity.

“Just work hard and be kind to everybody,” Clare said.