CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The political director of the South Carolina Republican Party is facing an assault charge after her arrest overnight by Conway police.

Braylee Estep, 22, is charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bail has not been set, and she remained in jail Wednesday morning.

The circumstances of her arrest were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to Conway police for details and asked the Republican Party for a comment or statement and is waiting to hear back.

A bio on the Republican Party’s website indicates that Estep graduated from the University of South Carolina in December 2021 with a political science degree. She also attended Conway High School, according to an Horry County Schools document.

She served as an intern with the SCGOP’s Victory Program in Myrtle Beach and has been involved in multiple statewide campaigns, the bio said.

During the 2022 election cycle, she served as the regional field director in Georgia for the race between Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker. Her bio says she made more than 500,000 grassroot connections during that race.

More recently, in 2023, she worked on the reorganization process of the 7th Congressional District in South Carolina, according to her bio.

