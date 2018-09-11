South Carolina officials urge dam checks before hurricane

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina officials are asking dam owners to inspect their dams and lower pond and lake levels if possible to prepare for possible heavy rains from Hurricane Florence.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday that people should take advantage of nicer weather for the next few days to make preparations.



The agency says trees knocked over can also loosen soil near dams and cause them to fail.



The agency says dam owners should warn people downstream before releasing water.



Dozens of dams failed as up to 24 inches (61 centimeters) of rain fell on parts of South Carolina during a massive storm in October 2015.