South Carolina man finds his stolen dog dead along a highway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man whose dog was stolen along with his truck has found the body of his beloved pet alongside a highway.

Charleston police tell WCSC-TV that Ben Brengle found the body of his 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever mix named Bella early Sunday. Her body was just blocks from the North Charleston store where she and Brengle’s truck were stolen days before Christmas.

He had offered a $10,000 reward for her safe return. The Post & Courier reports Brengle now plans to hold a service for Bella at Sullivan’s Island.