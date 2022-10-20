ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A South Carolina man is facing federal child pornography charges after investigators discovered photos and videos of victims from all over the country.

Investigators began looking into 28-year-old Sherman Alexander Turner in March of 2021. While investigating, deputies identified 17 victims under the age of 12 that lived in Arizona, California, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Investigators say Turner used two different aliases with his victims and would blackmail them. Deputies seized Turner’s phone with a search warrant and discovered thousands of photos and videos of children.

Turner is being held in a Spartanburg County jail on unrelated federal charges but will face additional federal charges of child pornography.

Sister station WSPA contributed to this story.