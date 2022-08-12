SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County.

The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st.

According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service.

Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department officer and Tyler Mendez, 27.

Investigators say Mendez was shot and died at the scene.

According to authorities, no law enforcement officers were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation according to SLED.

Authorities say that this incident is the 23rd officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022, in comparison to 40 officer involved shootings in 2021.