(WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Department of Justice District of South Carolina, 25-year-old Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, South Carolina, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with nine offenses, including the felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

Dykes actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Dykes is also charged with seven other misdemeanor offenses related to his actions that day, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds; or attempt or conspire to do so; the person, during and in relation to the offense, uses or carries a deadly or dangerous weapon or firearm; utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of congress or either House of Congress, engage in any act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings.

Dykes was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia, and made his initial appearance on July 17, 2023, in the Western District of Virginia.

The investigation remains ongoing.