South Carolina lawmakers respond to Chauvin guilty verdict

SOUTH CAROLINA – (WJBF) – Senator Tim Scott and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn respond to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Senator Tim Scott released the following statement on the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd,

“George Floyd died because Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck and stopped him from breathing for more than nine minutes. There is no question in my mind that the jury reached the right verdict,” said Senator Scott. “While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers—the vast majority of whom put on the uniform each day with integrity and servant hearts. We must all come together to help repair the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and Black and minority Americans.

“To deny the progress we’ve made is just as damaging as not making progress at all. I urge people across this nation to peacefully make their voices heard and engage in conversations that will continue to move us toward a more just America. I believe in the goodness of our country; we can and will do better.”