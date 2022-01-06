South Carolina Law Enforcement investigating police officer-involved shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating a police officer who was involved in a shooting.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Wednesday involving a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office who shot and killed an armed man during a confrontation.

The Florence County Coroner identified the armed man who was shot and killed as Abdul Timmons, of Florence.

SLED will defer to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for any additional initial information. This is an ongoing investigation.

According to officials, this incident in Florence County is the first officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022.



There were 40 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; 1 involved the Florence County Sheriff’s Office last year.