AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — If you live on the Palmetto side of the river, chances are you’re not going to be happy reading about this new report.

Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

They were able to determine the findings based on cost, health care accessibility, baby-friendliness, and family-friendliness.

Georgia didn’t fare much better, ranking 47th. Only Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama fared worse, but were ahead of South Carolina.

So which state ranked the best place to have a baby? Massachusetts. In fact, the top 10 states were all northern including Vermont, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, North Dakota, Washington, Iowa, and Utah.

For more on WalletHub’s findings, click here.