South Carolina is 19th most patriotic state, study says

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 19th most patriotic state, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The study determined the rankings by comparing states by 13 key indicators including a state’s military enlistees, veterans, AmeriCorps volunteers, and those who voted in the 2020 presidential election per capita, according to WalletHub.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

South Carolina ranked 19th with a total score of 42.76. The state ranked third in number of military enlistees per capita. North Carolina ranked 25th with a total score of 40.56.

Source: WalletHub

The study found that red states are generally more patriotic than blue states, but by a very slim margin. States were determined to be red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 election.

The top five most-patriotic states were Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The least-patriotic states were New York, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan, and California, according to the study.

Full ranking

RankStateTotal ScoreMilitary EnlisteesCivic Engagement
1Montana61.91221
2Alaska56.64119
3Maryland56.12245
4Vermont55.29422
5New Hampshire53.55324
6North Dakota53.28208
7Wyoming53.01811
8Minnesota51.42473
9Oregon50.07346
10Virginia49.61322
11Utah47.81389
12Idaho46.791612
13Wisconsin46.57437
14Washington46.25916
15Arizona44.221718
16Iowa44.094110
17Kentucky43.472117
18Missouri43.332615
19South Carolina42.76434
20Colorado41.531125
21Delaware41.492520
22Maine41.193513
23Hawaii40.79247
24Ohio40.723314
25North Carolina40.56633
26Nevada40.111828
27Nebraska38.832724
28New Mexico36.951331
29Georgia36.05546
30Tennessee35.753030
31Kansas35.501440
32Oklahoma35.42742
33Indiana35.223726
34Alabama34.961241
35Pennsylvania34.674421
36South Dakota34.032335
37Louisiana33.432832
38Rhode Island33.194027
39Massachusetts31.495023
40Mississippi30.671548
41Texas29.96949
42West Virginia29.823638
43Arkansas29.762943
44New Jersey29.634829
45Illinois28.533936
46California27.753144
47Michigan26.814539
48Connecticut26.684637
49Florida23.171950
50New York21.644945
Source: WalletHub

Find the full methodology by visiting the study on WalletHub.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories