COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Data released from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (SCPRT) shows demand for hotels and vacation rentals has surpassed pre-pandemic figures.

According to the latest figures from SCPRT, hotels and vacation rentals saw record revenues for the 2023 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

SCPRT says Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) is up 12% for hotels and 35% for vacation rentals compared to pre-pandemic levels. Rental Nights Sold are also up compared to Fiscal Year 2019, with a 4% growth for hotels and an incredible 68% growth for vacation rentals.

“These numbers reflect just how busy our hotels and vacation homes have been, and highlight two other important factors positively impacting our tourism industry,” said Duane Parrish, SCPRT Director

“These numbers show how popular South Carolina is as a destination, and they show how much importance travelers are putting on vacations. Nationwide, business travel and international travel are still not where we were before the pandemic. To reach these records today highlights that people are choosing to spend their hard-earned dollars on travel – and that’s great news for our estimated $29 billion tourism industry.”

Sarah Cohen with the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association said they are working hard to make sure their members have enough staffing to keep up with this demand. Cohen said the last three years have been challenging.

“We feel as the trade association that it’s our responsibility to do everything and use every resource whether that’s attracting kids in high school with our ‘Pro-Start’ program, whether it’s just again educating folks as to that career path in hospitality, working with all of our tech schools. The military retirees are a great resource. So there are a lot of groups that we find are very interested in working in this industry and we’re making sure that we’re reaching out to them to show them the jobs that are available right now.”

Parrish said demand for outdoor recreation has also pushed tourists to South Carolina. South Carolina State Parks are have also report record RevPAR on their campgrounds this fiscal year as well.

“Our State Parks continue to be wildly popular, and we offer a variety of lodging options in our parks from the mountains to the coast,” said Parrish. “We have accommodations that you might expect in state parks – like rustic camper cabins and lakeside, beachfront, and backcountry campsites – but we also offer the unexpected, which helps us attract visitors with a variety of interests and budgets. Stay in one of our charming historic cabins built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, or in a well-appointed lakefront villa at Devils Fork on Lake Jocassee or at Dreher Island on Lake Murray. For those really looking to splurge, we offer private rentals of St. Phillips Island and the Ted Turner House. When we say we offer something for everyone, we mean it.”