SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The agency in charge of keeping you safe on South Carolina highway’s barely has enough manpower to do its job.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it needs more Troopers. The director says right now there are only 816 troopers in the SCHP, but the total number should be closer to 1,000.

He says the problem is the State’s starting pay of 39,000 a year.

Neighboring states North Carolina and Georgia put troopers on the road at $46,000 and $47,000 a year respectively.